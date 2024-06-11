Azerbaijani FM briefs German counterpart on peace process with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov within the framework of his work visit to Germany, met with the country's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on June 11, Trend reports.

The Ministers noted the great importance of Azerbaijani-German ties and the countries' interest in further expansion of cooperation.

Furthermore, during the meeting, it was highlighted that, under the auspices of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Azerbaijan and Germany have potential chances for collaboration. The importance of the joint successful organization of the Petersberg Dialogue, as well as the ongoing Bonn Conference was noted in this context.

During his remarks on the post-conflict era, when Azerbaijan and Armenia are working to normalize their relations, Minister Bayramov highlighted both the challenges and opportunities inherent in the peace process. It was noted that, an impediment to the conclusion of the peace deal is the Armenian constitution's continuing claims over the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The meeting also touched upon various regional matters that are of shared concern.

