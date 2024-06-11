Azerbaijan debates expansion of military ties with Austria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. On June 11, the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, received the delegation led by the Secretary General of the Federal Minister of Defense of Austria, Arnold Kammel, who is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the guests, representing a friendly and partner country, and expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Defense Minister gave detailed information about the demining work carried out in the liberated territories after the victory in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening strategic ties and expanding security relations. The participation of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army in various courses, seminars, and trainings organized by Austria as part of the Eastern Partnership program of the European Union was mentioned as well.

The Defense Minister invited the Austrian guest to the 5th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, ADEX, to be held in Baku in September 2024.

Arnold Kammel expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and noted the necessity of developing military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria.

The meeting discussed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Austria in military, military-technical, and military educational fields and emphasized the importance of organizing staff talks and mutual visits to develop joint military cooperation.

