Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss current cooperation issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. On June 11, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, as part of his participation in the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, current issues of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian cooperation, as well as the current situation in the region, were discussed.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed at the meeting about the construction and restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan in its territories liberated from occupation, the mine threat, and also spoke about the steps taken to normalize relations with Armenia.

The Ukrainian side thanked for the humanitarian support and restoration work provided.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.