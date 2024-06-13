Minsk responds to Pashinyan's statements: We intend to continue interaction with brotherly Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Minsk quietly assesses the impulsive statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Counselor of the Belarusian Embassy in Russia Alexander Shpakovsky wrote on Telegram channel, Trend reports.

According to him, the Republic of Belarus does not interfere in the internal political processes in Armenia, as well as in the sphere of Yerevan's foreign policy, but, based on the principles of reciprocity, the country awaits similar approaches from its partners and allies.

"However, the choice of partners and allies is a sovereign matter for official Minsk, and in this case, the "either-or" approach is unacceptable for us. We have interacted and will continue to interact with brotherly Azerbaijan in all spheres, including military-technical," the publication reads.

To note, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that he would never visit Belarus as long as President Lukashenko is there due to his statements in Azerbaijan.

''Neither I nor any other Armenian official will visit Belarus as long as Lukashenko is president there," he said.

Meanwhile, earlier at a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Lukashenko particularly stated:

Earlier, at his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Lukashenko said: "Thoughts crossed my mind about our lunchtime philosophical discourse that took place before the war, your war of liberation. At that point, we decided that the battle could still be won. It is significant. It is crucial to keep on this triumph."

