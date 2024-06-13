Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, NATO moot current status, future prospects of partnership

Politics Materials 13 June 2024 16:28 (UTC +04:00)

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev discussed the current state and future prospects of the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership during a political dialogue in the NATO+ Azerbaijan format with allied states at NATO headquarters as a part of his visit to Belgium on June 12–13, Trend reports.

Hajiyev covered a lot of ground during the event, including Azerbaijan's climate and "green" solidarity agenda, the preparations for COP29, the regional transport connections of the country and its vital role in Europe's energy security, the normalization of relations with Armenia, and the promotion of the peace agenda.

