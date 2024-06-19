Militaristic policy of France seriously threatens region - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. France's policy of militarization regarding the South Caucasus poses a serious threat to the region, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters on the sidelines of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" in Baku today, Trend reports.

"This does not contribute to advancing a peaceful agenda in the South Caucasus region. It's a serious blow to the normalization process. At the same time, it's a step that will lead to the activation of revanchist forces in Armenia. France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, should pursue a more responsible policy," Hajiyev said.

According to him, international relations have an approach in that states that have committed occupation and aggression should face various restrictions regarding their subsequent militarization programs.

"We must keep in mind that Armenia is a state that has committed occupation and aggression in the South Caucasus region," Hajiyev added.

