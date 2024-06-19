States must put end to colonization policy - Assistant to President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The responsibility of the states which once administered colonies and those continuing the colonization policy is to put an end to this policy, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" in Baku today.

"This is diplomatic practice and diplomatic discussions. Azerbaijan chaired the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 through 2022. Those who know the history of the Non-Aligned Movement are well aware that it's an organization formed on the basis of the theme of decolonization, and this theme makes up its core philosophy and main line," he said.

Hajiyev pointed out that one of the countries with specific obligations in this matter is France.

"The overseas regions of France fall under the mandate of decolonization, and we do not consider it appropriate to accuse other countries instead of responding to the protests of these indigenous peoples and addressing their problems," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel