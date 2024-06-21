Azerbaijani parliament sets up commission over early parliamentary election (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Azerbaijani parliament has set up a commission to prepare a draft decision on an appeal to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on holding an early parliamentary election, Trend reports.

The commission has begun preparing the draft decision.

Deputy Chairman of the Parliament, Adil Aliyev, was appointed chairman of the commission.

MPs Siyavush Novruzov, Tahir Rzayev, Eldar Guliyev, Fazail Aghamali, Elshan Musayev, and Nigar Arpadarai were appointed members of the commission.

