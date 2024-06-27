Plenum of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court considering President’s request on conformity of parliament's dissolution with Constitution (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The meeting of the Plenum of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court is considering President’s request on the conformity of parliament's dissolution with the Constitution, Trend reports.

Besides, the meeting is considering the presidential request on appointing the extraordinary parliamentary election based on decision No. 1174-VIQR of the Azerbaijani parliament dated June 21, 2024, "On the Appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Schedule Extraordinary Election to the Parliament of Azerbaijan" in accordance with paragraph one of Part III of Article 130 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Article 7.1 of the Law "On the Constitutional Court".

The Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Farhad Abdullayev, has opened the meeting, announced the composition of the plenum, and informed about the issue under discussion.

Representatives of the requesting party included Head of the Legal Policy Sector of the Legislative and Legal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Rustam Gasimov, and Head of the Legislative Development Sector of the same department, Araz Poladov.

The representative of the responding party is Head of the Azerbaijani Parliament Apparatus Farid Hajiyev, and the expert is Associate Professor of the Department of Constitutional Law of the Faculty of Law at Baku State University, Doctor of Philosophy in Law Nasib Shukurov.

Will be updated