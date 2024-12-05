Western Azerbaijanis' removal breaches human rights - Pakistan's Law and Justice Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The expulsion of Western Azerbaijanis from their native lands is a violation of human rights, Secretary of Pakistan's Law and Justice Commission Riffat Inam Butt said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the Second International Conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia."

Inam Butt noted that international law should be the remedy that will bring real change.

“It's not just the land loss. It's about trying to eradicate cultural and ethnic identity. Every person has the right to leave their country and come back.

There must be an international commission on these issues. The establishment of a Truth Commission can play an important role in preserving the collective memory of people. International organizations can organize this process, ensuring objectivity in this matter," Riffat Inam Butt said.

Baku hosts the Second International Conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia."

More than 100 delegates from 51 countries are participating in the conference.

The event will discuss the history of the forced eviction of Western Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the basis of their right of return, the restoration of cultural heritage, and diplomatic efforts in this field.

To note, December 5 is the Day of Remembrance of the Deportation of Western Azerbaijanis from 1987 to 1991. On this day last year, more than 100 representatives from 44 countries attended a similar international conference on "Ensuring Safe and Dignified Return of Displaced Azerbaijanis from Armenia: Global Context and Just Solution."

