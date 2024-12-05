Azerbaijan, NATO discuss prospects of relations and army reforms (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. During a visit to Azerbaijan held within the "15th NATO Days," a NATO delegation led by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Partnerships Directorate at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Rear Admiral Gunnstein Bruåsdal, visited military educational institutions and one of the military units, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, the NATO delegation visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev. The guests were briefed on the military institute’s activities, education programs, and work done in the international cooperation field.

Then the War Games Center of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University was visited.

Here, the guests observed a training course conducted by the Mobile Training Team of the NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum as part of the Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme for 2024.

Then the NATO delegation visited one of the military units of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces.

The guests were presented with a briefing on the military unit’s establishment history and activities.

The meeting discussed the successful development of Azerbaijan-NATO relations, the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army, and a number of issues of interest.

In the end, the delegation watched combat training sessions of the Maritime Interdiction Operations Boarding Party declared into the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept Programme.