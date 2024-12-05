History of Western Azerbaijan community needs to be conveyed to int'l society - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. It is necessary to convey the history of the Western Azerbaijani community to the international community, Head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Samil Ayrim said at the Second International Conference on "Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," Trend reports.

“We have to convey the history of the Western Azerbaijani community to the international community. Recently, statements have been voiced as if Azerbaijan is allegedly “making territorial claims against Armenia.” This does not correspond to reality. Negotiations are currently underway within the framework of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Ayrim said.

He noted that Azerbaijan, which has restored its territorial integrity, seeks long-term peace and stability in the region. Meanwhile, some countries, such as France, which has lost its position in Africa, are trying to support Armenia with arms and sow discord.

Baku hosts the second international conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on “Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia”.

The conference is attended by more than 100 delegates from 51 countries.

The event covers the following topics: the history of the expulsion of Western Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the basis of their right of return, the restoration of cultural heritage, and diplomatic efforts in this field.

To note, every year on December 5, the anniversary of the deportation of Western Azerbaijanis, which took place in 1987-1991, is marked. A similar international conference was held last year. More than 100 delegates from 44 countries participated in the international conference dedicated to “Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: global context and just solution”.