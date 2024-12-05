Azerbaijani army units roll up sleeves for command-staff drills (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. In accordance with the training plan of the Combined Arms Army for 2024, the subsequent command-staff exercise was carried out, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The units taking part in the exercise were sent to the training grounds on standby, where their maneuver skills, along with the command and control abilities of the commanders and staff, were put to the test under real-world conditions.

During the practice performed under conditions mimicking actual conflict, the rocket and artillery units effectively eliminated both designated and unexpected targets of the simulated adversary by precise fire.

The objectives outlined in the command-staff exercise were successfully achieved in their entirety.

