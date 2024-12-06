Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Finland

Politics Materials 6 December 2024 11:21 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland – Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Finland in an atmosphere of friendship in line with the interests of our peoples. I fondly recall your visit to Azerbaijan to participate in COP29 and our meeting during the event.

On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity for your nation," the letter reads.

