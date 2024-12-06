Armenia's ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan threaten peace agenda - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Armenia's ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan threaten the peace agenda, the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 3rd European Conference on Azerbaijani Studies in Valletta today, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

"Bayramov spoke about Azerbaijan's presidency at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the country's initiatives in energy security, transport, and communications, as well as the post-conflict situation in the region.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to environmental protection and combating climate change.

The minister pointed out that along with dozens of initiatives and important events, the crucial achievements of Azerbaijan's presidency [in COP29] include the adoption of the Baku Financial Goal during COP29, which three times exceeded the previous climate finance target, reaching $300 billion; negotiations on Article 6, a key part of the Paris Agreement, were concluded; and the establishment of the Fund for Loss and Damage was secured for the upcoming year.

Regarding the nine initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan in collaboration with international partners and organizations to combat climate change, the minister highlighted the broad interest in these initiatives and the participation of many countries.

The importance of global initiatives announced during the COP29 Presidency agenda was also emphasized, especially concerning aspects of climate change that have often been overlooked.

Despite unfounded claims against Azerbaijan and a systematic defamatory campaign under the guise of being an "oil and gas country," it was noted that COP29 was successful and made a significant contribution to efforts to combat climate change.

Bayramov also provided detailed information on Azerbaijan's renewable wind, water, and solar energy potential and the work being carried out in these areas in the territories liberated from occupation.

He stressed the importance of strategic partnerships and projects signed between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the European Union, as well as Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, in connection with cooperation in green energy and joint initiatives with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, such as the green energy corridor connecting the Caspian and Black Sea basins.

Speaking about the development of the Middle Corridor and the increase in the volume of goods passing through Azerbaijan, Bayramov emphasized the importance of utilizing opportunities in the transport and communication sectors.

The minister discussed the deliberations within the OSCE Ministerial Council, addressing existing issues and prospects within the organization.

He further briefed the participants on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, large-scale reconstruction and construction works being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, efforts to combat mine threats, activities related to determining the fate of missing persons, as well as the normalization process of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bayramov underscored that despite the progress achieved in the peace treaty project, including in the delimitation process, continued territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution pose a threat to the peace agenda.

Then, he answered numerous questions from the participants of the event," the source added.

