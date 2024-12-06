Azerbaijani official participates as speaker in discussions at forum in Manama (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. On December 6, the 20th Security Summit – Manama Dialogue Forum began its work in Bahrain. The forum is attended by diplomats, representatives of security and military structures from about 50 countries of the world, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is represented at the forum by Deputy Minister Yalcin Rafiyev.

Yalcin Rafiyev took part in panel discussions held within the framework of the Forum, including as a speaker in discussions on the topic of "Energy Partnership in the Middle East and Central Asia" organized by the "Young Leaders" program.

Rafiyev is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings within the framework of the forum.

The forum will last until December 8.