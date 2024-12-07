Int'l Conference on Parliamentarism in Azerbaijan brings in myriad officials overseas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. An international parliamentary conference on the theme "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" has opened at the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Close to one hundred representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations, are throwing their hats in the ring for the event.

The conference will encompass discussions regarding the role of parliaments in contemporary global processes, the evolution of parliamentary traditions, the advantages of parliamentary diplomacy, and the prospective contributions of ongoing parliamentary debates to tackling the global challenges of the modern era.

A roundtable on "The Azerbaijani and Turkish Examples of Parliaments in Public Diplomacy" will also be held as part of the conference.

Participants will also visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation to learn about the ongoing construction and reconstruction efforts in the mentioned areas.

