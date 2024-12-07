Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 7 December 2024 12:32 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye keeping fingers crossed for quick wrap-up of Azerbaijani-Armenian peace - chairman

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Türkiye is hopeful for the swift conclusion of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Fuat Oktay, Chairman of the country’s Foreign Relations Committee of the Grand National Assembly, told reporters, Trend reports.

Oktay painted a vivid picture of a world where shadows of instability loom large over many lands, urging that it is essential to weave stronger threads of connection between our nations.

"We hope for the rapid conclusion of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he said.

