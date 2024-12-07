Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity spells good news - Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Türkiye has always stood in solidarity with Azerbaijan during the Karabakh war that served as the liberation of its occupied territories, said Shamil Ayrım, head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Trend reports.

Speaking at an international conference on "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Perspectives" at the Azerbaijani Parliament, Ayrım emphasized that this solidarity was evident across all areas.

“Türkiye has always been by Azerbaijan’s side. In 1918, the army led by Nuru Pasha helped Azerbaijan liberate Baku.

Fortunately, today Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. We are happy to be in the independent Republic of Azerbaijan today,” he added.

To note, an international parliamentary conference on the theme "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" is being held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, bringing in close to one hundred representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations.

The conference aims to encompass discussions regarding the role of parliaments in contemporary global processes, the evolution of parliamentary traditions, the advantages of parliamentary diplomacy, and the prospective contributions of ongoing parliamentary debates to tackling the global challenges of the modern era.

