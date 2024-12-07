Azerbaijan's Parliamentary annal forms basis for its future development - Russian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan's parliamentary history serves as the foundation for the country’s future development, said Ilyas Umakhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Science, Education, and Culture of the Federation Council of Russia, Trend reports.

Speaking at an international conference on "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" at the Azerbaijani Parliament, Umakhanov emphasized that a deep understanding of national history and respect for those who were at the roots of the first parliament and the democratic republic are critical for the country's development.

He stated that these people undoubtedly merit recognition for their contributions and the long-lasting influence they had on the Azerbaijani people.

The Russian parliamentarian also pointed out that the conference itself reflects this goal, honoring exceptional individuals and acknowledging that all the accomplishments will benefit the Azerbaijani people and their parliament, which is still growing and working to ensure prosperity, peace, and well-being for Azerbaijan.

To note, the conference is being held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, bringing in close to one hundred representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations.

The event aims to encompass discussions regarding the role of parliaments in contemporary global processes, the evolution of parliamentary traditions, the advantages of parliamentary diplomacy, and the prospective contributions of ongoing parliamentary debates to tackling the global challenges of the modern era.

The participants will also visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to learn about the ongoing construction and reconstruction efforts in the mentioned areas.

