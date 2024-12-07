PACE, Western parliaments attempt to meddle in Azerbaijan's domestic affairs - speaker (Up

PACE, Western parliaments attempt to meddle in Azerbaijan's domestic affairs - speaker (Updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the parliaments of Western countries are attempting to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at the ongoing international parliamentary conference on "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" in Baku, Gafarova underscored that parliaments have transformed into instruments of double standards in several nations.

"The main reasons for this are Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories from occupation and the conduct of policies in line with national interests," Gafarova added.

She reminded the audience that the 44-day Patriotic War in the fall of 2020 and the local anti-terrorism measures conducted by Azerbaijan's Armed Forces in Karabakh in September 2023 ended the 30-year occupation and injustice, restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“It was also Azerbaijan’s initiative that paved the way for the creation of long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Against the backdrop of these processes, several Western countries and their parliaments, including institutions like PACE and the European Parliament, have launched slanderous and disinformation campaigns, making false accusations against Azerbaijan and interfering in our internal affairs. The only reason for this is that Azerbaijan, rejecting any external dictates, liberated its lands from occupation and is pursuing an independent policy based on national interests," she added.

Speaking about how such provocations were particularly evident during the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Gafarova stated that, at a time when Azerbaijan is working to unite global efforts to combat climate change, certain political groups are calling for a boycott of the global event and making absurd accusations against Azerbaijan.

"However, these provocations were unsuccessful, and COP29 took place at the highest level, achieving significant results. By organizing the Parliamentary Meeting within COP29, the Azerbaijani Parliament made a valuable contribution to this important process.

Unfortunately, unjustified pressure, double standards, and interference in the internal affairs of countries are negative circumstances that our nations often face in the modern era. This highlights the importance of mutual support and collaboration.

By utilizing all available avenues of parliamentary diplomacy and following a path of constructive dialogue and cooperation, we can achieve our goals. Today's Parliamentary Conference is also a clear expression of our shared intent," she concluded.