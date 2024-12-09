Azerbaijani FM exchanges views with new OSCE Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov engaged in a telephone call with newly appointed OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioğlu, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his heartfelt congratulations on the unanimous appointment of Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioğlu, a diplomat with extensive experience in Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as OSCE Secretary General, and wished him continued success.

The importance of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the OSCE was brought to the attention of the Secretary-General. The sides exchanged views on various issues and prospects of the cooperation agenda within the OSCE.