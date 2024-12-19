Azerbaijan enters Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. On 19 December 2024, at the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) held in Cairo, Egypt, the Republic of Azerbaijan was unanimously elected as a member of the D-8, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"As the first expansion of D-8 since its founding, our membership is noteworthy as an outcome of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev’s successful and determined foreign policy.

First time, our country was represented at the 9th Summit held in Istanbul in 2017, where President Ilham Aliyev took part as a special guest.

At the 11th Summit in Cairo, our country is represented by a delegation led by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

Our country's membership to the “Islamic eight” D-8, whose population constitutes 60% of the world Muslims in general and has great economic potential, is a clear example of Azerbaijan's growing influence in the international arena and confidence to our country.

Our country, which prioritizes justice and norms and principles of international law as its main objective, will play an important role in protecting the fundamental principles of D-8 and deepening cooperation within the Organization.

In this context, the establishment of security, stability, prosperity and mutually beneficial cooperation in our vast region, as well as the development of relations in economic and trade, transport, communication and a number of other important areas are of paramount importance.

D-8 membership of Azerbaijan, which has played a bridge role between East and West throughout its history and is one of the main cultural, religious and civilizational hubs of the Islamic world, will also be a great contribution to strengthening Islamic Solidarity, promoting Islamic values in the world and combating Islamophobia.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation D-8 unites eight Muslim countries. The foundation of the organization was laid on the initiative of Türkiye on 22 October 1996 at the Development Cooperation Conference organized in Istanbul with the cooperation of Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria and Pakistan. On 15 June 1997, the Organization was officially launched at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of 8 countries in Istanbul. The Secretariat of the Organization is located in Istanbul," the ministry said in a statement.