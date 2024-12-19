Azerbaijan pledges full effort to address Syria's humanitarian issues - PM (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan pledges full effort to address humanitarian problems faced by the Syrian people, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 11th D-8 summit in Cairo, Trend reports.

“Following the downfall of the Assad regime in Syria, it is crucial to restore peace and stability in the country and put an end to the civil conflict.

Azerbaijan once again expresses its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria.

We hope that all issues will be resolved under the will of the Syrian people and through political dialogue within the country.

We continue to maintain close ties with brotherly Türkiye to take practical steps to support the solution of humanitarian problems faced by the Syrian people,” he added.

