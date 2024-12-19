Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, WCO Customs Cooperation Fund grant deal passes - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On the approval of the Grant Agreement between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the World Customs Organization (WCO) on the Customs Cooperation Fund," Trend reports.

Following the entry into force of the Grant Agreement signed on June 29, 2024, in Brussels, as mentioned in this decree, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan was tasked with notifying the World Customs Organization about the completion of domestic procedures necessary for the agreement's entry into force.

