President Ilham Aliyev decrees setting up fishing, aquaculture center public legal entity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On additional measures for the development of fisheries and aquaculture in the Republic of Azerbaijan and amendments to some decrees and orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in this regard," Trend reports.

The new center, called the "Fishing and Aquaculture Center," has been established under the Ministry of Agriculture to enhance productivity, improve management and control systems, and promote sustainable fishery resource management while considering environmental impacts. The center will also be responsible for organizing and regulating fishing and aquaculture activities in line with modern requirements.

The center will operate as a legal entity of public law, focusing on managing fishing activities, including aquaculture, as well as increasing, utilizing, conserving, and controlling fish and other aquatic bioresources.

The center's charter fund is set at one million manat, which will be allocated from the state budget.

The nation's Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and the Ministry of Finance have been tasked with addressing matters arising from the decree.

Amendments to existing presidential decrees and orders are also reflected in the document.