Azerbaijan to organize mobile ballot boxes for certain persons at upcoming municipal poll (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Mobile ballot receptacles will be systematically deployed for constituents unable to physically access polling venues in light of the forthcoming municipal electoral process in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told reporters, Trend reports.

The chairman said that this is a requirement of the Electoral Code.

"The citizens unable to visit the polling stations must timely apply in accordance the Electoral Code. Mobile ballot boxes will be installed at the polling stations. They will be provided in accordance with the code with the participation of commission members and media representatives representing the three parties

Besides, according to Panahov, ramps have been installed at the sites for the convenience of people with limited mobility.

“We are doing everything to make these people feel like full members of society,” added the CEC chairman.

The municipal election will be held on January 29.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel