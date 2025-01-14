Russia highly appreciates development of relations with Azerbaijan - FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Russia highly appreciates the development of relations with Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of the country’s diplomatic activities in 2024, held in Moscow today, Trend reports.

“As for Russian-Azerbaijani relations, I rate them very highly. They are trusting, the presidents communicate regularly, there are no closed topics. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev established work to encourage governments to search new mutually beneficial projects,” the minister added.

