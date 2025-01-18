Türkiye, Azerbaijan seek to develop cooperation in different geographical regions - FM (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Türkiye and Azerbaijan seek to develop cooperation in different geographical regions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on 18 January, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the fraternity of Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to peace and stability in the region.

He emphasized that the two countries have always supported each other and will continue to do so in the future.

