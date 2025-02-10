Azerbaijan as crucial gateway for Russia - La Gazette du Caucase on North-South Corridor's importance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan has become an increasingly important player in Russia's economic strategy, particularly in terms of trade and transit, French La Gazette du Caucase online newspaper said, Trend reports.

A recent article published by the newspaper highlights Azerbaijan’s increasing significance in Russia’s economic and geopolitical calculations, particularly concerning the North-South Transport Corridor.

North-South Corridor, which passes through Azerbaijan, is described as "a key route for trade between Russia, Iran, and the Persian Gulf." The article emphasizes that this corridor serves as an essential alternative for Russian trade, especially as the country faces restrictions on traditional maritime routes due to Western sanctions. As La Gazette du Caucase points out, "The corridor allows Russia to bypass traditional trade routes that have become increasingly hostile in light of Western sanctions."

For Russia, Azerbaijan is not merely a transit hub but a "vital partner facilitating access to key markets." The corridor ensures that Russian goods - including "energy resources, machinery, and raw materials" - can reach Iran and the broader Middle East, making it "a lifeline to crucial markets in the region."

However, the publication warns that if relations between Russia and Azerbaijan were to deteriorate, the consequences could be severe. "If relations between the two countries were to deteriorate, it would have profound consequences for the Russian economy, particularly in terms of access to critical trade routes, energy supplies, and geopolitical influence in the region," the article states.

The article notes that "if Azerbaijan were to reduce or block Russia’s use of its transport infrastructure, the flow of goods between Russia and Iran would be severely disrupted." This would force Russia to seek "more expensive and less efficient alternatives," increasing costs and slowing economic growth.

"Russia’s position in the South Caucasus would be weakened, potentially opening the door for increased influence from other global powers, including the West and China." With Azerbaijan’s transport routes off-limits, Russia would have to rely on "longer, more expensive, and less reliable" alternatives. Over time, this would make Russian exports "less competitive on the international market."

As the article highlights, Azerbaijan serves as a link between Russia and other regional actors, including Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. If ties were to weaken, Moscow could see its strategic influence erode.

Ultimately, La Gazette du Caucase presents the North-South Corridor as far more than just a transit route - it is "an essential conduit for energy exports and a strategic asset for geopolitical leverage." The article concludes with a stark warning: "If Russia were to damage or sever its relationship with Azerbaijan, the economic consequences would be immediate and severe."