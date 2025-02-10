Azerbaijan's military pilots conduct training flights (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force conducted training flights according to the training plan for 2025, Trend reports via the country's Defense Ministry.

After the health checks of the flight crews, the military pilots rolled up their sleeves and took a good, hard look at the Su-25 and Su-25ML attack aircraft.

Upon familiarization with safety regulations, tasks related to takeoff and landing, execution of complex piloting maneuvers at varying altitudes, identification of coordinates for fictitious enemy ground targets, aerial reconnaissance, and further training objectives were completed.

Throughout the operational training sorties, all designated objectives were executed with exemplary proficiency.

