Azerbaijani SSS detains Azer Baghirov in Jordan and conveys him to country (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. A court has held a trial at the Sabail District Court of Baku regarding the election of a preventive measure against Azerbaijani citizen Azer Baghirov, who was detained by the Azerbaijani SSS in Jordan, Trend reports.

Following measures taken by the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azer Baghirov, accused of high treason in the form of espionage by assisting representatives of a foreign intelligence service, was detained in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and conveyed to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The materials of the case show that the special service of a foreign state attracted Azer Baghirov as a citizen of Azerbaijan in order not to disclose his involvement in provocative events prepared in third countries. Azer Baghirov, using his status of a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the interests of a foreign special service and to the detriment of the state security of the Republic of Azerbaijan, deliberately harmed the interests of our state abroad, engaged in espionage activities.

The court imposed a measure of restraint on Azer Baghirov in the form of remand in custody under article 274 of the Criminal Code (high treason).