Somali President honors memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. During his official visit to Azerbaijan on February 12, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev, National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, by laying a wreath at his tomb in the Alley of Honor, Trend reports.
The Somali President also paid tribute to the renowned ophthalmologist-scientist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, by laying flowers at her tomb.
Additionally, the legacies of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and Professor Tamerlan Aliyev were commemorated with flowers placed on their tombs.
