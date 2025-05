Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Elnur Baghirov has been appointed as the chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Control Over Consumer Market under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree in this regard.

