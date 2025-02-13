President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Birol Akgün, incoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkiye to Azerbaijan, on February 13, Trend reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state. President Ilham Aliyev then held a conversation with the ambassador.

Ambassador Birol Akgün conveyed the greetings of the President of Türkiye to the Azerbaijani leader. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the ambassador to extend his own greetings to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The head of state noted that there is no parallel or example of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations even among the closest allies worldwide. President Ilham Aliyev stated that bilateral strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is also developing on trilateral platforms, highlighting the importance of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan-Türkiye and Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Türkiye cooperation mechanisms.

Stressing that the Turkic world is our family, President Ilham Aliyev recalled reaffirming this statement during his inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis.

During the conversation, the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye within international organizations was also discussed. In this regard, Azerbaijan’s membership in the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Türkiye’s support for Azerbaijan’s membership were once again emphasized.

They noted that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always stood shoulder to shoulder. Regarding the Syrian issue, Azerbaijan had declared from the very beginning its support for Türkiye. The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan is ready to contribute, in coordination with Türkiye, to ensuring stability and security in Syria and addressing humanitarian challenges.

Once again, they emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood and friendship serve as a guarantee of stability, security, peace, and prosperity not only in the South Caucasus region but also beyond its borders.

Ambassador Birol Akgün emphasized that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations have developed based on the principles of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s “One nation, two states” and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s “Azerbaijan’s joy is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow.” He assured that he would spare no effort in further strengthening these ties.

Birol Akgün also highlighted Azerbaijan’s brilliant Karabakh victory, recalling that during that period, the entire Turkish nation stood in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan. He once again extended his congratulations to the Azerbaijani President and the nation on this victory.