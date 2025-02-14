Trial reveals facts of Armenians using mercenaries during aggressive war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. During the trial in Baku, facts were revealed about the use of mercenaries by Armenians during the war of aggression.

During the reading of the final part of the indictment in court, state prosecutor Tarana Mamedova voiced facts about the use of mercenaries by Armenians during the aggressive war.

It was noted that in order to prepare for the war of aggression, the terrorist organization “VoMa” established by Vladimir (Vova) Levanovich Vartanov, citizens of Armenian descent from France, Lebanon, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Russian Federation and other countries, as well as members of various terrorist organizations were provided with weapons and ammunition in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Illegal military training was conducted for them.

In addition, more than 2,000 foreign citizens, including members of the “ASALA” terrorist organization, the “PKK-PYD-YPG” terrorist organization, the “Zouaves Paris” (ZVP) group of the French Republic, the “Dashnaktsutyun” party, the “Black Panther” military group and other organizations, were provided with the opportunity to participate as more experienced fighters in the war of aggression launched against Azerbaijan, using the occupied Lachin corridor from the territory of the Republic of Armenia to Khankendi and Shusha cities, Kalbajar, Khojavend and other settlements of the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the military operations against Azerbaijan.

We recall that 15 people, including Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan, were charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.