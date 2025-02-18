Azerbaijani, Indonesian parliaments explore opportunities for deeper cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova had a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia Puan Maharani who is on a working visit to our country to participate in the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), Trend reports.

During the meeting, the APA was described as an important parliamentary platform uniting the legislatures of Asia. It was emphasized that a number of key issues would be discussed during the 15th plenary session in Baku. The significance of such events in terms of fostering dialogue about and expanding bilateral relations was also highlighted.

As she recalled fondly her previous meetings with Maharani, Gafarova stressed that such meetings and reciprocal visits contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Furthermore, the productive cooperation and mutual support between our countries within major international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement were emphasized as the conversation went on. Speaker Gafarova said that Indonesia is represented in the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, which had been established on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and actively participated in its events. The Speakers also discussed the tasks facing the Parliamentary Network under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship and the steps being taken towards the organization’s institutional development.

It was asserted that inter-parliamentary collaboration had a substantial positive impact on the advancement of relations between our countries. The legislative assemblies of our states interact under the aegis of such international organizations as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the OIC PA, and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (the APA).The work being done by the friendship groups in both countries’ legislatures, as well as reciprocal visits and close contacts of MPs, promotes a continued expansion of bilateral relations.

Maharani expressed pleasure with her visit to Azerbaijan and her confidence that the plenary session would be a success. She further said that keeping peace and ensuring security were of extremely intense importance, what with the backdrop of the existing global crises, and underscored the commitment of Azerbaijan and Indonesia to peace values.

Gafarova informed the guest of the current state of affairs in the region and of the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work afoot in Garabagh and East Zangazur following our territories’ de-occupation.

There was also an exchange of opinions about gender equality issues, enhancing women’s representation in governance, and other matters of shared interest at the meeting.

The 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) has started in Baku on February 18 and will run until February 20 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan. "The Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy in Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation in Asia" is the theme of the session. Speakers from over ten nations are anticipated to attend, in addition to delegations from the parliaments of over 30 countries and international organizations. The event includes a plenary session, a meeting of the Executive Council, and meetings of the Committees on political, economic, budgetary, and social issues. A evaluation of various organizational aspects will be conducted, in addition to the discussion of draft resolutions on pertinent topics.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel