Azerbaijan always supports rational and inclusive multilateral system - parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan has always been a supporter of a rational and inclusive multilateral system, Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said at the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly today, Trend reports.

‘The issue of multilateral cooperation has never been as relevant as it is now, given the state of international politics and the current global situation," she pointed out.

According to her, the humanitarian crises, conflicts, poverty, climate change, rising discrimination, racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia that the world faces today, as well as the question of how to overcome these challenges, bring to the fore the effectiveness of the modern international relations system.

Telling the audience of Azerbaijan’s stance on those issues, Gafarova remarked that Azerbaijan, whose internationally recognized territories were occupied by its neighbor Armenia for 30 years in violation of all norms and principles of international law, as well as the resolutions and decisions of international organizations, had unfortunately been one of the main victims of the inefficiency of the current system.

"Azerbaijan independently implemented all those norms, principles, and resolutions by liberating her own territories and thereby restoring her territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Failure to uphold the norms and principles of international law, the application of double standards and selective approaches, and interference in the internal affairs of states have all become the primary sources of the contradictions and tensions we are facing today.

The most reliable way to eliminate this negative trend and achieve peace, stability, and prosperity the world over is to strengthen the multilateral system," the official explained.

According to the speaker, Azerbaijan has always been a staunch supporter of an effective and inclusive multilateral system, in line with the aforementioned principles.

"The country’s four-year chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, her energetic efforts of that term towards the institutional development of the Movement, as well as her promotion of dialogue, cooperation, and solidarity amongst the Member States are clear manifestations of this approach," Gafarova added.

