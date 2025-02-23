President Ilham Aliyev received President of International Ski and Snowboard Federation (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Johan Eliasch, President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, Trend reports.

The head of state highlighted that modern winter ski resorts have been established in Azerbaijan, making it possible to host international winter sports competitions. The President emphasized that organizing such events not only promotes the country’s winter tourism potential but also showcases its overall tourism opportunities.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has successfully hosted prestigious international sporting events, underscoring the country’s modern infrastructure and extensive experience in organizing global competitions.

Johan Eliasch expressed the International Ski and Snowboard Federation’s interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan. He highlighted the potential for hosting international ski competitions in the country.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on future collaboration, including the promotion of Azerbaijan’s winter tourism opportunities and the global positioning of the "Shahdag" Tourism Center within the framework of the partnership with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.