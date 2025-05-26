Azerbaijan's Lachin airport hits big time with international status

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Azerbaijan's Lachin Airport has been officially granted international status, Trend reports.

The decision was confirmed by a decree signed by the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The decree takes into account the coordinated proposals of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC. It highlights that Lachın Airport, recently completed in the Lachin district, meets the necessary standards to carry out international flights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan is charged with the imperative of disseminating pertinent information to relevant international entities regarding the airport's newly conferred international designation.



The decree shall be operational commencing from the date of its endorsement.

