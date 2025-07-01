Azerbaijani court rules to arrest detainees on Sputnik Azerbaijan case (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The court has ruled to select a preventive measure in the form of arrest for the director of the Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency Igor Kartavykh and employee Yevgeny Belousov, who were detained in the agency's office as a result of an operation carried out the day before, Trend reports.

By decision of the Khatai District Court they have been arrested for four months.

17:35

The trial of persons detained as a result of operational-search activities carried out in the Baku branch of the Russia Today news agency (Sputnik Azerbaijan) continues, Trend reports.

The Khatai District Court is considering petitions to choose a preventive measure against them.

A total of seven persons were detained in the course of operative-search actions carried out by the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan in the Baku branch of the information agency “Russia Today” (“Sputnik Azerbaijan”). Two people were arrested and five others were brought to criminal responsibility under the articles of the Criminal Code of the AR on fraud, illegal entrepreneurship, and legalization of property acquired by criminal means.

