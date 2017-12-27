Operational Headquarters of MES urges media to refrain from using unofficial information about missing Azerbaijani mountaineers

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

The Operational Headquarters of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan disseminated information in connection with the search for three mountaineers missing in the Guba region, said in the message on the website of the Ministry.

"There are various calls for the creation of volunteers to search for the missing mountaineers. Considering the complex terrain and meteorological conditions, the Ministry of Emergency Situations warns that persons who do not have the appropriate equipment, as well as those who have not undergone special training, may endanger their lives", said in the message of the headquarters.

Also, the mass media, public and users of social networks were called upon to refrain from using unofficial and inaccurate information. "Information on the activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is regularly published on the official website of the ministry fhn.gov.az".

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - went missing near Mount Tufandag in Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District Dec. 23.

