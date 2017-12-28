Another rescue team in for search of missing mountain climbers in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

An additional rescue team is currently searching for the missing mountain climbers, said a message posted on the website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations Dec. 28.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.

The Mi-17 helicopter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, a rescue team of the Northern Regional Center, a rescue team of the Special Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and mountaineers have been involved in the search operations.

