Another rescue team in for search of missing mountain climbers in Azerbaijan

28 December 2017 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

An additional rescue team is currently searching for the missing mountain climbers, said a message posted on the website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations Dec. 28.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.

The Mi-17 helicopter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, a rescue team of the Northern Regional Center, a rescue team of the Special Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and mountaineers have been involved in the search operations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
No ban on former official to exit Azerbaijan: Prosecutor General’s Office
Society 16:00
Azerbaijan postpones joining Turkish postal operator’s e-commerce project
IT 15:44
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 200M manats at auction
Economy news 15:35
Azerbaijan, Russia agree to organize sea trips on Caspian Sea (PHOTO)
Economy news 15:25
GECF reveals gas export forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:21
2017 was successful for Azerbaijan-Belarus relations: envoy
Politics 13:37
Plans on drilling wells at Azerbaijan’s West Absheron field in 2018 revealed
Oil&Gas 13:34
Azerbaijani manat’s average rate for Dec. 29
Economy news 12:58
SOCAR may open network of filling stations in Belarus
Oil&Gas 12:27
Ministry: Azerbaijan condemns rocket attacks on Saudi Arabia
Politics 12:26
Citizens of 14 more countries to obtain electronic visas through ASAN Visa system
Society 12:25
Azerbaijan, Belarus eye joint production of pharmaceuticals (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:22
Belarus to open stores of national brand goods in Azerbaijan’s districts (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:12
Belarus interested in using BTK railway - envoy
Economy news 12:12
Azerbaijan aims to improve population’s supply with honey
Economy news 12:03
Azerbaijan improving honey bee gene pool
Economy news 11:57
Azerbaijan agrees on expansion of OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative’s office
Politics 11:52
Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover expected to hit $150M (PHOTO)
Economy news 11:47