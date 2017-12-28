Professional mountaineers searching for missing mountain climbers in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

28 December 2017 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Professional mountaineers are currently searching for the missing mountain climbers, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a message Dec. 28.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, a rescue team of the Northern Regional Center, a rescue team of the Special Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and a group of volunteers consisting of professional mountaineers have been involved in the search operations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan to establish institute of financial ombudsman
Economy news 28 December 21:05
Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange to have official rep in Azerbaijan
Economy news 28 December 20:56
Azerbaijan eyes to expand pomegranate export
Economy news 28 December 20:29
Azerbaijan establishes agency for development of SMEs
Politics 28 December 17:49
Azerbaijani banks may get new concessions on liability restructuring
Economy news 28 December 17:32
Iran to use resources of Azerbaijan’s low-Earth-orbit satellite
IT 28 December 17:19
Growing oil output pushes Kazakhstan to make accurate choice
Oil&Gas 28 December 17:02
No ban on former official to exit Azerbaijan: Prosecutor General’s Office
Society 28 December 16:00
Azerbaijan postpones joining Turkish postal operator’s e-commerce project
IT 28 December 15:44
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 200M manats at auction
Economy news 28 December 15:35
Azerbaijan, Russia agree to organize sea trips on Caspian Sea (PHOTO)
Economy news 28 December 15:25
GECF reveals gas export forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 28 December 15:21
Another rescue team in for search of missing mountain climbers in Azerbaijan
Society 28 December 14:41
2017 was successful for Azerbaijan-Belarus relations: envoy
Politics 28 December 13:37
Plans on drilling wells at Azerbaijan’s West Absheron field in 2018 revealed
Oil&Gas 28 December 13:34
Azerbaijani manat’s average rate for Dec. 29
Economy news 28 December 12:58
SOCAR may open network of filling stations in Belarus
Oil&Gas 28 December 12:27
Ministry: Azerbaijan condemns rocket attacks on Saudi Arabia
Politics 28 December 12:26