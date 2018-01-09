Austrian rescuer talks search for missing Azerbaijani mountaineers

Guba, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Zaur Mustafayev – Trend:

The search for the missing Azerbaijani mountaineers in the designated zone is risky due to snow avalanches and weather conditions, Adolf Herrer, a representative of the rescue service of the Austrian Interior Ministry, told Trend Jan. 9.

He added that the rescuers are doing everything possible to find the three missing mountaineers.

The Austrian rescuer added that the mountaineers wanted to climb Mount Tufandag but they changed the route because of the weather conditions.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.

A criminal case was initiated in the Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan under Article 314.2 (negligence resulting in grave consequences) over the missing mountain climbers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news