Bulgarian coach: FIG coaching courses in Baku organized at very high level (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The coaching courses of International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), being held in Baku, are organized at a very high level, Silvia Miteva, a Bulgarian coach and bronze medalist of the World and European championships, told reporters Jan. 15.

“The organization is at a very high level. In general, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is one of the most modern arenas. Excellent conditions have been created here for gymnasts,” said Miteva.

She noted that the courses in Baku are important for coaches in order to learn something new.

“It is very important to listen carefully to what is explained to us, because after the completion of the courses we must pass the exam,” noted the Bulgarian coach.

Coaching courses of the highest (third) level, organized by experts of the Academy of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for local coaches, kicked off in Baku Jan. 9.

A total of 22 coaches from Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine and Bulgaria are taking part in the courses.

