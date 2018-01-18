How much is needed to shutdown Metsamor nuke plant in Armenia?

18 January 2018 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

It is impossible to shut down the Metsamor nuclear power plant in Armenia for 200 million euros promised by the EU, Adil Garibov, chairman of the National Nuclear Research Center under the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already decided to extend the work of the Metsamor nuclear power plant until 2026,” he said. “The EU cannot change this decision for now. The Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia can make decision to close the plant. However, the EU expresses concern by saying it can allocate 200 million euros if necessary for the plant’s shutdown.”

Garibov said that for this money, it is possible to only carry out maintenance work.

“Armenia, after receiving 200 million euros, will never stop the plant’s reactor,” he said.

He added that stopping the reactor’s work is a long process.

“If the operation of the nuclear power plant is stopped, the processes for exporting fuel, its preservation, dismantling, isolation and storage of large structures will require more than one billion euros,” he said. “Armenia doesn’t have such funds, and therefore, the work of the reactor is unlikely to be stopped in the near future. The country is unlikely to refuse from the nuclear power plant. Armenia needs the plant not as a source of energy, but in order to become a nuclear-armed state.”

Construction of the Metsamor nuclear power plant started in 1970. After the devastating earthquake in Spitak city in 1988, the plant was shut down, but in 1995, despite international protests, the nuclear power plant’s operation was resumed, and moreover, the second reactor was launched.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Armenia repeatedly attempts blame for its non-combat losses on Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:50
Azerbaijan calls on France to prevent ties with illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh
Politics 17 January 19:59
Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 January 09:45
Turkey: Karabakh conflict must be solved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 January 15:31
Brussels promises funding for Armenia to shut down Metsamor NPP
Armenia 16 January 13:01
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 January 09:26
Armenian MPs urge people to protest against rise in prices
Armenia 15 January 19:21
Turkish police detain Armenian citizen distributing child pornography
Turkey 15 January 11:23
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 January 09:49
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 09:52
Food prices rise in Armenia
Armenia 12 January 15:20
Armenian citizens fail to obtain asylum in Georgia
Armenia 12 January 11:08
Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 January 09:30
ECHR orders Armenia to pay 2,500 euros to ex-FM
Armenia 11 January 18:34
Armenia's healthcare sector in shameful situation
Armenia 11 January 14:56
Armenians’ standard of living expected to decline
Armenia 11 January 14:52
France should prevent entry of Karabakh separatists with Armenia's diplomatic passports – official
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 January 12:01
Some 15,000 people refuse from Armenian citizenship
Armenia 10 January 10:26