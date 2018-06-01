Bakcell celebrates Int’l Children's Day in Ganja (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider in Azerbaijan has celebrated the International Children's Day with the children which are in the patronage one of its long-term partners UAFA (United Aid for Azerbaijan).

The representatives of Bakcell have visited the Community-based Rehabilitation Center for children for special needs in Ganja city, to spend some time with them, watch their performance and celebrate the International Children's Day. Children were happy to show their talents and received some very useful gifts from Bakcell, being the drawing accessories, books and other school supplies.

Since the year 2010, Bakcell continuously supports the organization of study groups on “skilled hands”, computer science, sports, theater, dancing and drawing for children with special needs, at the UAFA’s rehabilitation centers. Thanks to this support children from Ganja, Yasamal and Khachmaz rehabilitation centers have the chance to acquire new skills and demonstrate their talents and new abilities by participating and winning at various local and international creativity, arts and sporting contests.

Drawings of children with special needs from UAFA’s Ganja and Yasamal rehabilitation centers were gathered and published in a special book under the title of “If I had a magic wand…” The book, published jointly by UAFA and the National Arts Museum, with support of “3 Alma” TEAS Press Publishing house has been presented on the 1st of June the International Children's Day.

By continuously supporting children with need for special care who benefit from the services of UAFA’s CBR centers as of the year 2010, Bakcell is doing its best to ensure the provision of equal rights and opportunities for these children, and to help in efficient organization of their spare time and complete integration to the society. This project helps the children and their parents to become more active in the social life, find new friends and communicate with various people. All of this in return changes the attitude in the society towards disability and children with reduced health capabilities.

