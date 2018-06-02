VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends Children`s Festival (PHOTO)

2 June 2018 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

The Children`s Festival has been held in a park of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The Festival, initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Education, the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, brought together hundreds of children, including residents of orphanages and pupils of boarding schools in Baku and regions.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event. Leyla Aliyeva spoke with children and posed for photographs together with them.

The festival also featured a concert.

