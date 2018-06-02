President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attends children’s festival (PHOTO/VIDEO)

2 June 2018 22:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

The Children`s Festival has today continued in a park of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Young residents and guests of Baku took part in various entertainments and spent their leisure time together with their friends in the second day of the Festival, initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Ministry of Education, the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attended the event and viewed the entertainment places created for the children in the park.

Amusement facilities were also installed here.

